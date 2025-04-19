Rajasthan has given debut opportunity to Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently turned 14 on March 27, 2025. Vaibhav will be stepping in for Sanju Samson in the Rajasthan line-up.

Rajasthan Royals made a bold decision by giving youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi his debut in the team's match against Lucknow Super Giants. At just 14 years old, Vaibhav became the youngest player to ever make his debut in the Indian Premier League, stepping in for the injured Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson.

Born in 2011, Vaibhav's debut also marked a unique milestone as he was the first player in IPL history to have been born after the tournament began in 2008. His rise to prominence in the 2024 season was fueled by impressive performances in age-group cricket, where he shattered records by becoming the youngest Indian player to feature in List A cricket. Additionally, Vaibhav made history by becoming the youngest player to debut in the Ranji Trophy at just 12 years and 284 days old.

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to bat against the Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Saturday. Riyan Parag is leading the Royals in place of regular captain Sanju Samson, who is sidelined due to a side strain from the previous game.

LSG made a lineup change, with right-arm pacer Prince Yadav replacing Akash Deep in the playing XI.