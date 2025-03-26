RR vs KKR, IPL 2025: The sixth match of the Indian Premier League 2025 was played at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. In the end, KKR emerged victorious and clinched the game by 8 wickets. Check out what happened throughout the match.

RR vs KKR, IPL 2025: It was match number 6 of the Indian Premier League 2025 where Rajasthan Royals faced defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. RR and KKR were in a desperate attempt to clinch the game, as both lost their inaugural matches. However, it was KKR's night as they won the game by 8 wickets courtesy of Quinton de Kock's unbeaten 97-run innings. So, let us take a look at what happened in the RR vs KKR match from the beginning.

Toss

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and decided to bowl first against the Rajasthan Royals. During the chat, Rahane revealed that their side has just one change as Moeen Ali joined the team in the absence of Sunil Narine. On the other hand, RR captain Riyan Parag informed about one change as Hasaranga replaced Farooqi for the game.

First Innings

For the Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal came out to bat as openers. Things were looking quite well for RR until the 4th over when Vaibhav Arora struck and took Samson's wicket. Soon after, skipper Riyan Prag also returned back to the pavilion, following which wickets kept falling at regular intervals and no solid partnership could be built up. After the end of 20 overs, RR managed to put 151 runs on board with a loss of 9 wickets. For KKR, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Moeen Ali, and Varun Chakaravarthy picked up two wickets each, and Spencer Johnson took one wicket of Jofra Archer.

Second Innings

Chasing a below-average total of 151 on a high-scoring pitch, Kolkata Knight Riders' opener Quinton de Kock went all-in from the first over. The South African wicketkeeper-batter dealt in boundaries and sixes from the beginning. However, his opening partner Moeen Ali departed early on a low score but this didn't affect his temperament. On the other hand, the RR bowler struggled from the beginning and gave away runs to KKR batters. In the 18th over, Quinton finished off things in style with a SIX, leading KKR to clinch the game by 8 wickets with 15 balls spare.

Player of the Match - Quinton de Kock