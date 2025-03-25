RR vs KKR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list, team news, and injury updates for match 6 between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rajasthan Royals (RR), is gearing up to turn their luck around against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in what promises to be an exciting match of the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL). The Royals faced a tough challenge from the Sunrisers, managing to score 242/6 but still falling short by 44 runs after a rough first innings. Meanwhile, the Knight Riders were handed a solid defeat by RCB, losing by seven wickets in their opener.

Riyan Parag and his squad are eager to turn things around, hoping for a strong performance with the ball after a rough outing—especially with their star pacer Jofra Archer, who had a tough day, giving away 76 runs, the worst figures in IPL history. However, the batting lineup showed promise, with Sanju Samson (66), Dhruv Jurel (70), Shimron Hetmyer (42), and Shubham Dubey (34*) providing a glimmer of hope and confidence for the Royals.

On the flip side, KKR can draw motivation from their new captain Ajinkya Rahane's impressive start (56) and Sunil Narine's explosive 44 at the top of the order. Unfortunately, a collapse in the middle overs hurt their chances, as Iyer, Rinku, and Russell struggled to make an impact. The bowlers also had a rough outing, with the exception of Sunil Narine's 1/27—everyone else was hit hard.

Match Details

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 6th Match

Date & Time: Mar 26, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Injuries/Availability: Sanju Samson will remain an Impact Player as he recovers from finger surgery, while Riyan Parag will continue to lead the team despite a challenging start to his captaincy.

RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Sanju Samson, Dhurv Jurel

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Angkrish Raghuvanshi

All-rounders: Sunil Narine (vc), Andre Russell, Riyan Parag

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Sharma, Harshit Rana

RR vs KKR My Dream11 Team

Sanju Samson, Dhurv Jurel, Quinton de Kock, Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Varun Chakravarthy, Tushar Deshpande

Predicted playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shubham Dubey

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

