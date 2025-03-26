Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are set to collide for the first time in IPL 2025 in Guwahati. Both teams will be eyeing to outshine the other and taste their first victory of the season, as they both lost their first game. Check out what the records say about the RR vs KKR clash so far.

RR vs KKR will be played at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are all set to lock horns at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, March 26, for the first time in IPL 2025. Both teams lost their season's inaugural games, RR against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and KKR against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). In the previous 17 editions, RR and KKR have faced each other on 30 occasions, wherein both teams have clinched the game 14 times each, with two matches tied. So, ahead of this high-voltage game, let us compare their stats and records in IPL over the years.

Rajasthan Royals, led by Riyan Parag, will be the host of this match which will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. On the other hand, Ajinkya Rahane is the captain of the Men in Purple. Both teams will be desperately looking for a win tonight as they are at the bottom of the points table currently.

RR vs KKR: Head-to-head comparison

Matches played - 30

RR win - 14

KKR win - 14

No result - 2

Highest Score (RR) - 224

Highest Score (KKR) - 223

Lowest Score (RR) - 81

Lowest Score (KKR) - 125

Last 5 matches - RR (3) | KKR (1) | No Result (1)

The upcoming match will also mark their first game at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. However, both teams have faced each other in different venues several times including Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium and Eden Gardens.

Most runs in RR vs KKR clash

Sanju Samson (RR) - 400 runs in 16 matches

Jos Buttler (RR) - 393 runs in 10 matches

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) - 338 runs in 13 matches

Most wickets in RR vs KKR clash

Sunil Narine (KKR) - 14 wickets in 19 matches

Shivam Mavi (KKR) - 13 wickets in 8 matches

Shakib Al Hasan (KKR) - 10 wickets in 7 matches