The sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Guwahati. Take a look at the pitch report of Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, weather conditions, and more.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are all set to clash in match number 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Wednesday at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Both teams will be eyeing to clinch the upcoming game and taste their first victory of the season, as RR and KKR both lost their inaugural matches in IPL 2025. As per the current points table, RR currently stands in 10th position after their defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). On the other hand, KKR is at the 9th spot in the points table after they lost the season's inaugural game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

RR vs KKR match will be played at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium, which is the home ground for the former team. Ahead of the game, let us take a look at the ground's pitch report, the city's weather forecast, full squads of both teams, and much more.

RR vs KKR Pitch Report

The pitch of the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is expected to be batting-friendly again, which means there is are high chance that the upcoming game will be a high-scoring match. Bowlers might get some help from the pitch in the first innings, but it is expected to be tougher for them in the second innings. It is more likely that the team winning the toss will choose to field first.

On the stats front, the total number of IPL matches played is four, out of which two matches have been won by the team batting first.

RR vs KKR Weather Forecast

As per a report by Accuweather, the temperature in Guwahati is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius at the start of the match, which will fall to 24 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is expected to hover between 56 to 72 during the RR vs KKR match. There are very less chances of rain tonight and the sky is expected to be mostly clear.

Full Squads of RR and KKR

Rajasthan Royals - Riyan Parag (captain), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Kolkata Knight Riders - Ajinkya Rahane (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Chetan Sakariya, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Moeen Ali, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey