Kolkata Knight Riders' Quinton de Kock's unbeaten knock against Rajasthan Royals helped KKR to clinch their first game of IPL 2025. However, a section of cricket fans noticed unusual tactics from Rajasthan Royals' bowler Jofra Archer where he allegedly tried to stop Kock from getting his 100.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) locked horns on Wednesday at Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. KKR clinched the match in style courtesy of Quinton de Kock's unbeaten 97 against RR at their temporary home ground. However, a section of cricket fans noticed an unusual tactic from RR pacer Jofra Archer against de Kock during the match when he was near to his century.

Did Jofra Archer deny de Kock from century?

KKR was chasing a below-average target of 152 on a high-scoring pitch in Guwahati. KKR opener de Kock played a hammering knock from the beginning of the innings. It came down to death overs when KKR were 17 runs away from winning the game, and de Kock was batting at 81. The South African batter smashed a four and a six to bring the scenario to just 7 runs to win. It was then that Jofra Archer bowled a couple of wides, including one quite far away from the off-stump. de Kock hit a six to finish off the game but missed his century, as he remained unbeaten at 97.

A section of cricket fans noticed some uncanny tactics from Archer and accused him of leaking runs through extras. Check out some of the reactions.

"Shameless from Jofra Archer, intentionally bowling wide to deny Quinton de Kock his century. But hats off to Quinton for a fantastic innings! True sportsmanship always shines brighter. #QuintonDeKock | #RRvKKR | #RRvsKKR



pic.twitter.com/qHKrpmaicJ March 26, 2025

Roll out the red carpet!



Dinda Academy proudly crowns its new king: Jofra Archer! Leaking runs at unexpected levels, setting new benchmarks in generosity.



Grand celebrations underway! pic.twitter.com/dbMahA66js — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) March 26, 2025

Sportsman spirit/Spirit of the game was under question today due to the actions of Jofra Archer in the last over to deny QDK his well earned 100. No wonder its coming from a questionable franchise such as Rajasthan Royals. pic.twitter.com/rVa3gzp1ms — ayan (@TheUpperCut_) March 26, 2025

IPL 2025: RR vs KKR, Match No 6

KKR's Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bowl first against RR. His decision to field first proved to be correct as he restricted the home team to just 151 in 20 overs. In reply, the Men in Purple clinched the game convincingly by 8 wickets with 15 balls to spare.With this win, KK has jumped to the 6th spot in the Points Table.