RR vs GT: Yash Dayal makes debut for Gujarat, Trent Boult misses out for Rajasthan

RR vs GT toss Yash Dayal makes debut for Gujarat, Trent Boult misses out for Rajasthan

Rajasthan Royals are facing off against Gujarat Titans at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and he chose to bowl first, meaning that Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat will be batting first.

As far as the playing XIs are concerned, Yash Dayal received his debut cap from Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra, while they have made one more change, Vijay Shankar has replaced Sai Sudharshan in the lineup.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have also been forced to tweak their lineup as their ace bowler Trent Boult suffered a niggle during the practice session, hence he misses out, Jimmy Neesham comes in to replace him.

Here are the lineups for RR vs GT match:

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal