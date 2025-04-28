RR vs GT: Rajasthan Royals' star batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi has entertained not only fans present at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium but also millions watching the game at home. With this stellar performance, he even crossed MS Dhoni in this record.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the youngest player in IPL history, is not only the headline tonight, but he is the name of the newspaper. He smashed the fastest century of the season and also became the youngest one to do so. His ton against the Gujarat Titans came off just 35 balls. With this stellar innings, the youngest IPL player also overtook the oldest IPL player in terms of sixes this season so far.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi overtakes MS Dhoni

The 14-year-old prodigy in just three innings in IPL 2025 so far has smashed 16 sixes in total, whereas the veteran player has only 8 sixes to his name in nine innings. Not only in terms of sixes, Vaibhav has also crossed Dhoni in IPL 2025 when it comes to total runs scored in the tournament. So far, MSD has scored 140 runs in 9 matches, while RR's new sensation has 151 runs to his name in just 3 matches.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi vs Jos Buttler

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who made his IPL debut earlier this month, smashed a jaw-dropping century against the Gujarat Titans. The 14-year-old also surpassed former RR player Jos Buttler, who is currently playing for GT, when he smashed a 17-ball half-century. With this half-ton, he surpassed Buttler's 18-ball fifty for the Royals in 2018 against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).

Vaibhav Suryavanshi vs Sanju Samson

In his 101-run innings, Vaibhav hammered 11 sixes and 7 boundaries against GT bowlers. With this innings, he also surpassed Sanju Samson's record of hitting the maximum number of sixes in an innings of 10, which came against Delhi Daredevils in 2018 and was a record for a RR player.

Only behind Chris Gayle

With this 35-ball century, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is now only behind Chris Gayle (then playing for RCB), who smashed a century in just 30 balls against Pune Warriors in 2013.