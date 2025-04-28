After Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi created history by not only scoring a perfect half-century but also scoring a fastest fifty in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He made the cricket fraternity proud and excited after achieving such a feat.

After Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi created history by not only scoring a perfect half-century but also scoring a fastest fifty in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 14-year-old has made the cricket fraternity proud and excited after achieving such a feat and left everyone speechless and surprised. Former India cricketer Suresh Raina showered immense praise on the young player. He first sang the 1996 Bollywood song “Chota bacha jan ke, na koi aankh dikha na rey, Dubi dubi dab dab” and then called him a “ripe player” who is “calm, have game awareness with a fearless approach.”

Cricket fraternity showers praises

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh also lauded the 14-year-old star player by posting his pictures with a caption, “More power to you youngster.” Lucknow Super Kings (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka was left speechless and highly proud after the young and energetic performance by Vaibhav Suryavanshi and wrote, “Salute to the spirit, the confidence, the talent... the young Vaibhav Suryavanshi... wow!”

Whereas the Royal Challengers Bengaluru was also left surprised by Vaibhav’s superb performance and said, “No way! At just 14 years 32 days, Vaibhav Suryavanshi announces his arrival on the big stage as the second fastest and the youngest ever IPL centurion. This truly defines the IPL - "Yatra Pratibha Avsara Prapnotihi." Take a bow, young man!”

Vaibhav Suryavanshi replaced the injured Sanju Samson as an Impact Sub for Rajasthan Royals, and scored 16 runs off 12 balls, including two sixes. Rajasthan Royals fell short in their chase of 206 runs, scoring 194/9 in 20 overs. Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal kicked off the innings togethet against the Gujarat Titans. He scored 50 runs in two matches with an impressive strike rate of 156.25.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's IPL records are plenty, he has been making history in the current season of the IPL 2025. He became the youngest player to earn an IPL contract after Rajasthan Royals purchased him for Rs 1.1 crore in a huge auction last year.