WATCH: Riyan Parag teaches Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree some Bihu dance moves ahead of RR vs GT

Ahead of the RR vs GT match, on Thursday, Riyan Parag was seen teaching Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree some Bihu dance moves.

Rajasthan Royals are one of the quirkiest franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and they never leave any stone unturned to entertain their fans on social media. On Thursday, ahead of their crucial encounter against Gujarat Titans, RR posted a video of Assamese cricketer Riyan Parag teaching some Bihu dance moves to Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree.

Both Parag and Dhanashree are known for their dance moves and are fairly popular on social media. On the occasion of Boha Bihu, the renowned Assamese festival, Rajasthan Royals came up with a witty way of celebrating the festival with their fans as they treated them to a video of Dhanashree and Parag showing their Bihu dance moves.

While Dhanashree, who is a choreographer herself, is often seen entertaining her fans through her moves, Parag also is known for his on and off the field exploits.

Posting their Bihu dance on their social media handles, Rajasthan Royals wrote, "Bihu vibes featuring a special collab."

Reacting to RR's post, Dhanashree commented on the video as she wrote, "Super sweet and fun." It seems she thoroughly enjoyed her time with Parag.

While Dhanashree is often seen supporting her hubby Yuzvendra Chahal from the stands and cheering for him, Parag too is an entertaining character as he gave the fans a glimpse of his dance moves during the Rajasthan Royals' match with Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020.

The 20-year-old danced and entertained his fans at the time, and since then, he seldom posts his dance videos which are liked by fans a lot on social media.

Parag will be hoping to give his best on the field later in the day against Gujarat Titans as he has failed to dazzle with the bat so far this season, having scored just 25 runs in 4 matches. On a collective level though, Rajasthan Royals have been in great form and will be looking to keep their winning run going.