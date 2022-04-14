WATCH: Riyan Parag teaches Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree some Bihu dance moves ahead of RR vs GT

Headlines

Delhi Services Bill, 6 others get President’s assent, become laws

Chaleya teaser: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara look dreamy in romantic number from Jawan, song to release on this date

Rinku Singh poses for picture with Rishabh Pant at NCA, shares heartwarming post

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan roasts Elvish Yadav ahead of finale, says ‘aap deserving hai but…’

Not Kiara Advani, but this actress was first choice for Dimple’s role in Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chaleya teaser: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara look dreamy in romantic number from Jawan, song to release on this date

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan roasts Elvish Yadav ahead of finale, says ‘aap deserving hai but…’

Viral video: Delhi metro passenger amazes with Matrix-inspired moves; netizens react

Superfoods to boost sperm count

Diabetes tips: 8 Yoga asanas to control blood sugar levels

10 most photographed people in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Indian Army carries our high-voltage ‘war games’ in Pokhran; Watch them in action

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s ‘Bromance’ video goes viral after Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma's fifty

Chaleya teaser: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara look dreamy in romantic number from Jawan, song to release on this date

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan roasts Elvish Yadav ahead of finale, says ‘aap deserving hai but…’

Not Kiara Advani, but this actress was first choice for Dimple’s role in Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah

HomeCricket

Cricket

WATCH: Riyan Parag teaches Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree some Bihu dance moves ahead of RR vs GT

Ahead of the RR vs GT match, on Thursday, Riyan Parag was seen teaching Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree some Bihu dance moves.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 14, 2022, 10:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rajasthan Royals are one of the quirkiest franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and they never leave any stone unturned to entertain their fans on social media. On Thursday, ahead of their crucial encounter against Gujarat Titans, RR posted a video of Assamese cricketer Riyan Parag teaching some Bihu dance moves to Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree. 

Both Parag and Dhanashree are known for their dance moves and are fairly popular on social media. On the occasion of Boha Bihu, the renowned Assamese festival, Rajasthan Royals came up with a witty way of celebrating the festival with their fans as they treated them to a video of Dhanashree and Parag showing their Bihu dance moves. 

While Dhanashree, who is a choreographer herself, is often seen entertaining her fans through her moves, Parag also is known for his on and off the field exploits. 

READ| 'We miss old MI' trends on Twitter, netizens unhappy that Hardik, Krunal Pandya weren't retained

Posting their Bihu dance on their social media handles, Rajasthan Royals wrote, "Bihu vibes featuring a special collab."

Reacting to RR's post, Dhanashree commented on the video as she wrote, "Super sweet and fun." It seems she thoroughly enjoyed her time with Parag. 

While Dhanashree is often seen supporting her hubby Yuzvendra Chahal from the stands and cheering for him, Parag too is an entertaining character as he gave the fans a glimpse of his dance moves during the Rajasthan Royals' match with Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020. 

READ| Meet Team India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma who is a social media sensation

The 20-year-old danced and entertained his fans at the time, and since then, he seldom posts his dance videos which are liked by fans a lot on social media. 

Parag will be hoping to give his best on the field later in the day against Gujarat Titans as he has failed to dazzle with the bat so far this season, having scored just 25 runs in 4 matches. On a collective level though, Rajasthan Royals have been in great form and will be looking to keep their winning run going. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mini Cooper SE EV gets new limited edition model in India, priced at Rs 55 lakh

Meet the highest paid employees in Reliance, earn more than Mukesh Ambani, know their salary, designation

First time in India, government proposes community service as punishment for petty offences

'After Yuvraj Singh nobody..': Rohit Sharma acknowledges challenging prospects for Asia Cup, ODI World Cup

Abhishek Bachchan wants mom Jaya Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai to do more films: 'There is so much more to...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE