RR vs GT Qualifier 2: Can Gujarat Titans silence Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and book IPL 2026 final spot vs RCB?

Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 with a place in the final against RCB at stake. All eyes will be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as GT aim to continue their dominance over RR, who have managed just three wins against Shubman Gill’s side.

Following an impressive 97-run performance against SRH in the Eliminator, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will once again be in the limelight as Gujarat Titans face off against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. The victorious team will secure a spot in the final to challenge Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 31 in Ahmedabad, while the losing side will head home without any rewards.

The pre-game discussions will largely focus on one player's exceptional form - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old prodigy who nearly led SRH to victory. He will be up against Gujarat's formidable bowling attack, which had an off day against RCB in Qualifier 1, a factor that has led them to compete in Qualifier 2.

RCB scored a staggering 254 runs against Gujarat's bowlers, who now face the daunting challenge of containing the IPL's youngest star. This will be the third encounter between GT and RR this season, with each team having claimed victory once.

GT vs RR, head-to-head record

The overall head-to-head statistics between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are quite intriguing. In their 10 encounters, GT has emerged victorious 7 times, while RR has managed to win only 3. Earlier this season, both teams faced each other twice, with each securing one win.

RR relying on Vaibhav and Archer's prowess

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is currently leading the Orange Cap race and is on track to become the youngest recipient of this accolade. With 680 runs to his name, the 15-year-old is a crucial element in RR's journey to Qualifier 2.

In a similar vein, Jofra Archer was instrumental for the Royals in the Eliminator, claiming 3 wickets against SRH, and he needs just two more to surpass Bhuvneshwar Kumar (26) in the Purple Cap standings.

GT places trust in bowlers and Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan ranks as the second highest run-scorer in the league, trailing Vaibhav with 652 runs this season. His captain, Shubman Gill (618), is also in close pursuit, while Jos Buttler (498) is among the top run-scorers as well.

The trio has played a vital role in Gujarat's remarkable season thus far. GT's bowling lineup has also been exceptional, with Kagiso Rabada tied on 26 wickets alongside Bhuvneshwar. Rashid Khan (19) and Mohammed Siraj (17) have contributed significantly to establishing GT's bowling as a powerful force.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi faces a challenge from Mohammed Siraj

After just missing out on his century against SRH, Vaibhav is set to take on Mohammed Siraj during the powerplay. The 15-year-old has managed to score 38 runs off 20 balls against Siraj, having been dismissed once; nevertheless, the batter boasts an impressive strike rate of 190. This confrontation could very well determine the match's outcome.

Sai Sudharsan's success against Jofra Archer

Sai Sudharsan has maintained a fairly strong record against Jofra Archer, who has been Rajasthan's preferred choice in the powerplay. Sudharsan has accumulated 44 runs from 33 balls at a strike rate of 133 against the English fast bowler, who has yet to claim the wicket of the GT opener.

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