RR vs GT: Netizens brutally troll Vijay Shankar after he gets dismissed for just 2 runs

RR vs GT Vijay Shankar brutally trolled IPL 2022

Vijay Shankar hasn't had the best of IPL seasons so far. When it doesn't go your way, things can be a little difficult to turn around, and the Indian batter seems to be struggling a lot. On Thursday, Shankar was brutally trolled by the netizens after he was dismissed for just 2 runs while playing for Gujarat Titans at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Shankar came out to bat in the second over after Matthew Wade was run out by Rassie van der Dussen, and he faced just seven balls, before Rajasthan Royals youngster Kuldeep Sen got the better of him.

The latest setback against Rajasthan was the third time he was dismissed early, having been bowled by Dushmantha Chameera in GT's first match of the season, having scored just 4 runs.

In the second match against Delhi Capitals, he crossed double figures and amassed 13 runs before Kuldeep Yadav bowled him.

Vijay Shankar wasn't included in the playing XI for the two subsequent games, but making his return to the playing XI against Rajasthan, the 31-year-old couldn't impress once again.

Seeing Shankar's recent struggles, netizens brutally trolled him on Twitter.

Here's how netizens reacted to Vijay Shankar's dismissal:

Reminder: Vijay Shankar was selected over @RayuduAmbati for the 2019 World Cup! #3dplayer April 14, 2022

Vijay Shankar was a 3D film that was never Blockbuster — NEED KOHLI TEST RUNS (@sanchi2social) April 14, 2022

Better play with 10 players than playing #VijayShankar over and over. Sai sudarshan is such a good player dropping him makes zero sense.#RRvsGT — Rohit Mundra (@RohitMu91645791) April 14, 2022

Vijay Shankar has played 50 IPL matches. Picked 9 wickets and scored 700 runs.

Why is he still there I wonder — Abhishek ︎ (@ImAbhishek7_) April 14, 2022

Vijay Shankar after giving back to back poor performances in IPL be like:-Mai perform karega nh sala#GTvsRR #IPL2022 #IPL April 14, 2022

Talking about the match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, Sanju Samson won the toss and asked Hardik Pandya's team to bat first. They got off to a shaky start as Matthew Wade was dismissed after scoring just 12 runs and then Shankar also underwhelmed.

Soon after Shubman Gill was also sent back to the dugout and at the time of writing, Gujarat had scored 54/3, after seven overs.