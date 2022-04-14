RR vs GT: Meet Yash Dayal, the 24-year-old bowler signed by Gujarat Titans for whopping Rs 3.2 crore

Yash Dayal RR vs GT Yash Dayal IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans square off against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Skipper Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson made various changes to their playing XIs, and the one change which got everyone talking was Yash Dayal who made his debut for GT.

The 24-year-old bowler, whom Gujarat had signed for a whopping INR 3.2 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction, was a man in demand during the auction.

Yash Dayal plays his domestic cricketer for Uttar Pradesh, he was born in Prayagraj, on December 13, 1997. Perhaps one of the most interesting things which few people would know about Dayal is that he was part of the Indian Team's bio-bubble for their recent ODI series against West Indies earlier in 2022.

READ| RR vs GT: Netizens brutally troll Vijay Shankar after he gets dismissed for just 2 runs

Yash Dayal - Domestic record

The youngster made his List A debut for UP in September 2018, in the Vijay Hazare trophy, and also made his First-Class debut in the same year in Ranji Trophy.

A talented pacer who can contribute with the bat as well, Yash Dayal made his T20 debut for UP in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in February 2019. In a total of 15 T20 games, he has amassed a tally of 15 wickets at an average of 22.13.

His economy rate stands at 7.21 which is very impressive, and equally impressive is his strike rate of 18.4 in the format.

READ| RR vs GT: Yash Dayal makes debut for Gujarat, Trent Boult misses out for Rajasthan

For the unversed, Yash Dayal had registered himself at the IPL 2022 mega auction at the base price of INR 20 lakh, but in the end, interest from Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore meant that Gujarat Titans faced some serious competition.

In the end, their bid of INR 3.2 crore was enough for GT to secure Dayal's signature.