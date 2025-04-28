RR vs GT Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 47 between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans.

Rajasthan Royals are set to face off against the Gujarat Titans in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The Gujarat Titans currently sit comfortably at the top of the table with six wins and two losses in eight matches. Coming off a convincing 39-run victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous match, the Titans will be eager to maintain their winning streak.

In contrast, the Rajasthan Royals find themselves in the ninth position in the points table with only two wins and seven losses in nine matches. Having suffered defeat in their last five matches, including a loss to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their most recent game, the Royals are in desperate need of a turnaround.

Match Details

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, 47th Match

Date & Time: Apr 28, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Injuries/Unavailability: Sanju Samson will not play, Riyan Parag will captain the team. Kagiso Rabada and Gerald Coetzee may not play for Gujarat.

RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (captain)

Batters: Shubman Gill, Sherfane Rutherford, Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal (vice-captain)

All-Rounders: Riyan Parag, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Jofra Archer, Prasidh Krishna

RR vs GT My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Sherfane Rutherford, Sai Sudharsan (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag (vice-captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma

Predicted playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

