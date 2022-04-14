Headlines

RR vs GT IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans in India

RR vs GT live streaming: All you need to know about Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2022.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 14, 2022, 12:49 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals (RR) is all set to take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 24 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The two teams have the same number of wins and losses - 3 wins and a loss.

After winning their first two games, RR's winning run was halted by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, they bounced back and edged out the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 3 runs. 

Gujarat, on the other hand, suffered their first loss at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The side to has three wins and a loss.

While Rajasthan Royals is currently placed at the top of the points table, Gujarat Titans are currently sitting in the fifth spot.

Here is all you need to know about Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans start?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans will be played on April 14 (Thursday) at 07:30 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans take place?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans will be held at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

Full Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, James Neesham, Navdeep Saini, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Karun Nair, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad.

