RR vs GT Highlights: Match No. 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is going down in the history books. The youngest player of IPL, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, smashed the fastest century of the season, which came off just 35 balls. With the help of this jaw-dropping innings of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the Rajasthan Royals registered their first victory in Jaipur in IPL 2025. With this 8-wicket win against GT, RR is very much alive in the tournament, and other teams will now have to buck up and come out with strategies against this young prodigy. Check detailed match report below.

Toss

Rajasthan Royals' skipper Riyan Parag flipped the coin, and Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill called for Heads. RR won the toss and elected to bowl first in Jaipur. Shubman Gill, in a chat with Ravi Shastri after losing the chat, informed that he was also looking to bowl first at this venue.

First Innings

Gujarat Titans' openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan again gave a good start to GT innings and went wicketless in the Powerplay. Gill even went on to complete his 4th half-century of IPL 2025, but Sudharsan missed his 50 as he was dismissed at 39 by Maheesh Theekshana. Later, Gill and Jos Buttler built a 50+ partnership and brought 150 up in the 16th over. Even after losing a couple of wickets, Jos Buttler kept the run board ringing. In the end, GT posted 209/4 in 20 overs.

Second Innings

Chasing a mammoth total, Rajasthan Royals' openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavashi, were in no mood for any mercy against the Gujarat Titans bowlers. RR crossed the 50-run mark within 4 overs as it was raining fours and sixes all over the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. This rainfall of boundaries and sixes continued till Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed his maiden IPL century. With this ton, he even became the youngest player ever, not only in IPL but anywhere in the world, to smash a century at this age. However, his innings ended a couple of deliveries later, but the job was already done for RR, as he brought his team into a comfortable position. RR easily chased down the mountain-like total of 210 in the 16th over. RR registered an emphatic 8-wicket victory against GT in Jaipur, keeping their chances for the Playoffs alive.