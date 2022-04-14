RR vs GT Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2022

Match 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday. While Rajasthan Royals is currently placed at the top of the points table, Gujarat Titans are currently sitting in the fifth spot.

The Sanju Samson-led side had won their previous match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 3 runs and have 3 wins and a loss in 4 matches.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans had suffered their first loss at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The side to has three wins and a loss.

Dream11 Prediction – RR vs GT – IPL 2022

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batters: Shimron Hetmyer, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: R Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rashid Khan

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

Jos Buttler (C), Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (VC), R Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rashid Khan

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Thursday, April 14, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, James Neesham, Navdeep Saini, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Karun Nair, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad