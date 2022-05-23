RR vs GT Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2022

Dream11 GT vs RR

Equipped with a lethal bowling attack and boasting a number of quality finishers, debutants Gujarat Titans will start as favorites against spin-heavy former champions Rajasthan Royals when the two teams face off in the first IPL Qualifier in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Captaining a team in the IPL for the first time ever, a fit-again Hardik Pandya has been a revelation this season as he led from the front with both bat and ball to ensure a top finish for his team in the league stage. Apart from firing at number 4, Pandya has used his resources well, be it the death bowling of wily Rashid Khan or making his batting exploits count to go alongside the fiery duo of David Miller and Rahul Tewatia. Every little thing has fallen in place.

The Sanju Samson-led outfit boast of both the Orange and Purple Cap holders this season Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal. They also have the experience of Ravichandran Ashwin whose versatility has come to the fore, especially in the second half of the season. Ashwin's batting has also made a huge difference.

Dream11 Prediction – RR vs GT – IPL 2022

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: R Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

RR vs GT My Dream11 Playing XI

Jos Buttler (C), Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Wriddhiman Saha, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (VC), R Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shamin, Rashid Khan