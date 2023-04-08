RR vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, probable playing XI

Source: Twitter

Delhi Capitals (DC) is gearing up to mark comeback after their back to back defeat in the first two matches of the IPL 2023. David Warner’s side did not have a remarkable start of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League and they would be planning to climb up in the points table by defeating Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals in their third match of the season. DC will be locking horns with RR today (April 8) at 3:30 pm in Barsapara Stadium, Assam. DC is yet to win a match in this season to gain the momentum as they are struggling with their performance in the field. Looking at the current form of Rajasthan It is going to be tough for Warner's side to conquer the Royals.

RR will be fired up after a thrilling last over defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous match and would be prepared to give their best as Sanju Samson and Co will not want to leave any room for mistakes in the clash against Delhi. RR looks more sorted and strong between the two in all aspects but only their performance during the match will decide the winner. Jos Buttler is likely to miss out this match as the Rajasthan star batter injured his finger in the previous game.

Delhi Capitals would be eyeing on their first win as Rajasthan Royals will continue their momentum from the previous games and would want to top the table by defeating the Capitals.

Live Streaming Details

When and Where will the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Barsapara Stadium In Assam on Saturday.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match on TV?

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to live stream Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

RR vs DC Probable XIs:

RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, KM Asif

DC Probable XI: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar