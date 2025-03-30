RR vs CSK Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list, team news, and injury updates for match 11 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) are gearing up to take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an exciting match for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. This showdown will take place at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30. After a tough start with a couple of losses, RR is really looking to snag a win—not just to earn some points, but to lift their spirits for the rest of the tournament.

On the other hand, CSK faced a setback in their last game against RCB, raising some eyebrows about their lineup. They’ll need to sort that out as they prepare for their upcoming matches in IPL 2025.

Match Details

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 11th Match

Date & Time: Mar 30, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Injuries/Availability: There are no injury concerns in either team.

RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel

Batters: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Riyan Parag

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma

RR vs CSK My Dream11 Team

Sanju Samson (VC), Dhruv Jurel, Rachin Ravindra(C), Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Wanindu Hasaranga, Riyan Parag, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Sandeep Sharma

Predicted playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag (c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, MS Dhoni (wk), Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana

