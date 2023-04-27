Search icon
RR vs CSK IPL 2023 Dream 11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings take on the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals side on April 27.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 06:20 AM IST

RR vs CSK, IPL 2023, Dream11 prediction

On Thursday, April 27, the 37th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will feature the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a highly anticipated showdown.

The Chennai Super Kings have been on a roll lately, winning five out of their last six matches. Their batting unit has been particularly impressive, with the dynamic duo of Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the charge at the top of the order.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals have hit a rough patch, losing their last two games. However, they boast a talented roster with a good mix of seasoned veterans and promising young players. Despite playing on their home turf, the Royals will have to keep a close eye on the formidable MS Dhoni and his team.

As both teams vie for a coveted top-four finish, fans can expect another thrilling match in Jaipur.

Match Details

RR vs CSK, IPL 2023, Match 37

Date and Time: April 27, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Probabale Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Jos Buttler, SV Samson(C), DC Jurel, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: RD Gaikwad, Devon Conway, AT Rayudu, Ajinkya Rahane, MM Ali, RA Jadeja, S Dubey, MS Dhoni(C), TU Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, M Theekshana

READ| IPL 2023: Preity Zinta defends Arjun Tendulkar's poor outing against PBKS, says 'hope he doesn't get trolled'

