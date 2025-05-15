Vaibhav Suryavanshi made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals this season, replacing injured captain Sanju Samson as an opener. At 14 years old, he became the youngest centurion in IPL history with a century against GT.

In a surprising turn of events, 14-year-old cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently captivated audiences with a record-breaking performance in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), is once again in the spotlight. A recent social media post alleging that Suryavanshi failed his 10th-grade exams has ignited widespread discussion online.

The controversy began shortly after the announcement of the CBSE Class 10 board results on May 13, when an Instagram post claimed that a young star from RR had not passed his exams and had subsequently requested a Decision Review System (DRS) evaluation of his answer sheet. However, the veracity of this claim warrants closer examination.

The post, shared by an Instagram account named Satirelogy, quickly captured the attention of fans and social media users. Yet, amidst the flurry of comments and reactions, many overlooked the crucial disclaimer included in the caption: “This is NOT real news. This post and page are completely satirical. The post clearly labelled it as a satire.” This clarification clearly indicated that the content was intended as satire.

As it turns out, the post was indeed a fabrication, and Suryavanshi remains a 9th-grade student.

Despite his youth, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has already made a significant impact in the cricketing world with his dynamic batting style. In his debut match, he etched his name in history by hitting a six on the very first ball he faced and scoring a remarkable century in just 35 balls, marking the second-fastest century in IPL history.

