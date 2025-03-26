Rahul Dravid, who is also known as The Wall, sustained the injury during a Karnataka State Cricket Association league game while playing for the Vijaya Cricket Club, was seen interacting with KKR players ahead of the match.

Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid, who sustained a leg injury during a cricket match and has been confined to a wheelchair while recovering, was observed engaging in a warm and sincere conversation with several Kolkata Knight Riders players on Tuesday. This interaction took place ahead of their match scheduled for Wednesday in Guwahati.

The video was shared by Rajasthan Royal's official X, formerly Twitter, handle. The video begins with Rahul Dravid shaking hands with KKR's star player Rinku Singh later it can be seen that he met other player of the team.

The heartwarming gesture of Rahul Dravid is winning praise online. Taking to the comment section, a user wrote, "everyone’s favourite player," while another called him "Most admirable player of all times."

"Grace is an important trait of a human being and this man has plenty of that .. !! An absolute class .. !!," wrote another user

One user also prayed for his speedy recovery as he wrote,"Speedy Recovery Sir."

How did Rahul Dravid sustained injury?

Rahul Dravid, who is also known as The Wall, sustained the injury during a Karnataka State Cricket Association league game while playing for the Vijaya Cricket Club.

Despite his injury, Dravid remains actively involved in Rajasthan's campaign, showcasing his trademark resilience. A video of this involvement is available for viewing.

RR to face KKR

The Rajasthan Royals, under Dravid's coaching, will look for a more astute and intuitive captaincy from Riyan Parag when they face Kolkata Knight Riders.

Both KKR and RR, having been outplayed in their previous matches, will aim for a swift turnaround in all aspects of their game when they clash.

The Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a seven-wicket defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their tournament opener, while the Rajasthan Royals were handed a 44-run drubbing by the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The common thread running through both these losses was the failure of both Kolkata and Rajasthan's strong batting and bowling units to perform effectively.

While the Rajasthan team might attribute the shortcomings of their bowling unit to the challenging conditions in Hyderabad, the Kolkata team lacks any such explanation for their struggles.

Meanwhile, Riyan Parag-led RR is all set to face Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The high-octane match will begin at 7:30 PM.