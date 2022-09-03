'It feels he can't do anything': RP Singh's BOLD statement on KL Rahul's body language

KL Rahul

The Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022 is all set to kick off with India and Pakistan favourites to progress into the final on September 11. Before that, the two arch-rivals will faceoff on September 4, and ahead of the all-important clash, the composition of Team India has been a major talking point.

While skipper Rohit Sharma decided to leave Rishabh Pant on the bench for the first match against Pakistan, Pant returned to the side for the Hong Kong clash, and he even kept the wickets.

This move left former India pacer RP Singh a little confused, and he has opined that one among Dinesh Karthik or KL Rahul should be benched in favour of Rishabh Pant who 'deserves' to be the playing XI feels Singh.

Speaking to India TV ahead of the high-octane India-Pakistan game, Singh said, "One of DK (Dinesh Karthik) and KL Rahul needs to be rested and Pant needs to be in the XI. Pant deserves to play. He is a match-winner, and if he performs, he can take India home."

He further added, "In the previous game, DK didn't keep which left me a little confused. Because he kept the wickets in the first game and so he is your first choice."

When quizzed further to choose one between Karthik and Rahul, the veteran added that the latter's body language doesn't feel right, and he should be given more time to rest.

"I feel KL Rahul isn't showing much promise. When I look at his body language, it feels like he can't do anything. He needs more time. Since coming from injury, his timings and reading of match situations are a little concerning," said RP Singh.

Rahul looked a little uncomfortable against Zimbabwe as well, while at Asia Cup so far, he failed to open his account against Pakistan, and could only muster up 36 runs in 39 balls against Hong Kong. The 29-year-old will be hoping to come up with a strong response in the next match.