Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2026 full squad: Complete list of players retained and bought after mega auction

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have finalised their full squad for WPL 2026, announcing a complete list of retained players and new signings made at the mega auction. The team enters the new season with a refreshed lineup, strategic additions and renewed hopes of a strong campaign.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has made significant player retentions in preparation for the WPL 2026 auction, ensuring they have a solid core group to build upon for the upcoming tournament.

The four players retained by RCB include captain Smriti Mandhana (retained for Rs 3.5 crore), wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh (Rs 2.75 crore), Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry (Rs 2 crore), and Shreyanka Patil (Rs 60 lakh). These retentions have cost the franchise a total of Rs 8.85 crore from their budget, leaving them with Rs 6.15 crore available for the highly anticipated mega auction.

Importantly, RCB holds one Right to Match card, allowing them the opportunity to reacquire a released player during the auction if they are outbid by other teams. Notably, their senior player, Ellyse Perry, ranks second among the top run-scorers in WPL history, having amassed 972 runs in 25 career matches at an impressive average of 64.80.

WPL 2026 Auction Buys

RCB WPL 2026 Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll (Rs. 60 Lakh), Nadine de Klerk (Rs. 65 lakh), Radha Yadav (Rs. 65 lakh)

