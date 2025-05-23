RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 65th match of IPL 2025 at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 65th match of the Indian Premier League. This highly anticipated encounter will take place at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow.

Currently, Royal Challengers Bengaluru sit in second place on the points table, boasting an impressive record of eight wins and three losses from 12 matches. Having already secured their spot in the playoffs, they are now focused on clinching one of the top two positions to enhance their chances in the knockout stage. Their most recent match was unfortunately abandoned due to inclement weather.

In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad have experienced a challenging season, managing to secure only four victories out of twelve matches. As they approach the end of the tournament, they are determined to play for pride and aim to conclude the season on a positive note.

Live Streaming details

When will RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match take place?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match will take place on Friday, May 23. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match take place?

The RCB vs SRHI PL 2025 match will take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Which channels will broadcast RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match be available?



The RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The pitch at BRSABV Ekana Stadium tends to favor slow bowlers, but batters generally perform well due to the relatively short boundaries. Humidity may also cause dew, making bowling more difficult in the second innings.

Weather report

The weather forecast for Friday evening in Lucknow indicates humid conditions, with temperatures expected to reach approximately 34 degrees. Additionally, humidity levels are projected to be around 59 percent, contributing to a warm and muggy atmosphere.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Blessing Muzarabani, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Mohammed Shami, Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Travis Head, Wiaan Mulder, Rahul Chahar, Smaran Ravichandran

