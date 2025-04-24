RCB vs RR IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Rajasthan Royals in the 42nd match of IPL 2025 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The upcoming IPL 2025 match number 42 is set to take place between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 24. This will mark the second encounter between the two teams in the current season. In their previous meeting, RCB secured a dominant nine-wicket victory over RR at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Now, RCB aims to replicate their success on their home turf.

Despite their strong performance on the road, RCB has yet to secure a win at home this season. On the other hand, RR, currently positioned at the eighth spot in the points table, will be looking to capitalize on RCB's home ground struggles. RCB is determined to secure their first home victory of the season against a struggling RR side.

In the history of the IPL, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals have faced each other 33 times. RCB holds a slight advantage with 16 wins, while RR has emerged victorious on 14 occasions, with three matches ending in no result.

Live Streaming details

When will RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match take place?

The RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match will take place on Thursday, April 24. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match take place?

The RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match will take place at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Which channels will broadcast RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match?

The RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match be available?



The RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The M.Chinnaswamy Stadium is known for being a high-scoring ground, with the team batting first often aiming to score over 200 runs. However, fast bowlers can be effective with the new ball. In the IPL, the team chasing has won more matches than the team batting first at this ground, with an average score of around 167 runs for the team batting first.

Weather report

There will be no rain during the RCB vs RR match in Bengaluru. The temperature will range from 22 to 36 degrees.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma

