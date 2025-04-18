RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Punjab Kings in the 34th match of IPL 2025 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to face off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 34 of the IPL 2025 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 18. After securing three impressive away wins this season, RCB is returning to their home venue where they suffered two consecutive losses. They are determined to maintain their winning streak on home turf in the upcoming clash against PBKS.

On the other hand, PBKS is riding high after a historic victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders, successfully defending a target of 111 runs on a batting-friendly surface in New Chandigarh. Led by Shreyas Iyer, PBKS aims to replicate their outstanding performance against RCB at their home ground.

This highly anticipated match promises to be a thrilling encounter between two rejuvenated teams that have showcased top-quality cricket thus far. With both teams tied at 8 points after 6 games, the winner of this match will secure a spot in the top 2 of the IPL 2025 standings.

Live Streaming details

When will RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match take place?

The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will take place on Friday, April 18. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match take place?

The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will take place at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Which channels will broadcast RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match?

The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match be available?



The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium surface is no longer easy for batting, with variable bounce making scoring runs after the powerplay challenging. Both teams batting first have lost matches this season. The toss will be crucial, as winning it will give a better chance of winning the match and earning two points.

Weather report

Today's weather will be sunny with temperatures reaching a high of 33 degrees in the afternoon and evening.

Squads

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Pyla Avinash, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Vishnu Vinod, Marcus Stoinis

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal, Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Swastik Chikara, Mohit Rathee, Nuwan Thushara, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi

