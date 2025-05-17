RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the 58th match of IPL 2025 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The IPL 2025 is poised to resume following a brief hiatus, with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) set to face off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 17. This matchup is particularly noteworthy as it marks a rematch of the tournament's opening game, which took place at Eden Gardens on March 22. As the tournament resumes, both RCB and KKR will be eager to make a strong statement as they embark on the second half of the season.

In their previous encounter, RCB secured a decisive victory over KKR, successfully chasing down a target of 175 runs in just 17 overs, winning by seven wickets. Currently, RCB occupies a strong position in the standings with eight wins and three losses, while KKR finds itself in sixth place with five wins and six losses.

Historically, the two teams have clashed 35 times in IPL history. Of these encounters, KKR has emerged victorious 20 times, while RCB has claimed victory on 15 occasions.

Live Streaming details

When will RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match take place?

The RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match will take place on Saturday, May 17. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match take place?

The RCB vs KKRI PL 2025 match will take place at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Which channels will broadcast RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match?

The RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match be available?



The RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium hosts high-scoring matches, with the batting first team winning 43 matches in the IPL, and the chasing team winning 53 times, with an average score of 168 runs.

Weather report

While there are showers predicted for Saturday evening, if they prove to be brief and intermittent rather than continuous, the venue's exceptional drainage system should facilitate the continuation of the match—whether shortened or otherwise. Although rain was also forecasted for Friday evening, it ultimately bypassed this area of the city.

Squads

RCB: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Swastik Chikara, Jitesh Sharma, Philip Salt, Manoj Bhandage, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh, Mayank Agarawal

KKR: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Luvnith Sisodia, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Venkatesh Iyer, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya

Also read| Is Sanju Samson fit to play remaining IPL 2025 matches? Rajasthan Royals provides huge update on captain's fitness