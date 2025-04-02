RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play against the Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to clash with the Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2. So far, these two teams have met twice at this venue, with each side claiming victory once.

After winning their last two games and displaying their abilities in both chasing and defending, RCB is feeling quite good. The players are excited to impress their fans, who are anticipated to turn out in force for their season's first home game. This season, under the leadership of Rajat Patidar the team has been playing well and meeting all expectations.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans had a season that started off with promise but quickly turned disappointing. In their home game against the Punjab Kings they were hit hard conceding 243 runs largely due to the efforts of Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya, and Shashank Singh. Although GT fought valiantly until the end, they fell short, finishing at 232 and losing by 11 runs. However, they bounced back in their last match against the Mumbai Indians, securing a win thanks to their outstanding performances in both batting and bowling.

Live Streaming details

When will RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match take place?

The RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match will take place on Wednesday, April 2. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match take place?

The RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match will take place at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Which channels will broadcast RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match?

The RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match be available?



The RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is known for its batting-friendly surface, fast outfield and short boundaries making it ideal for high-scoring games. Teams winning the toss often choose to bowl first as chasing targets at this venue is successful. However, bowlers who vary their pace and execute their plans effectively can still succeed.

Squads

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Karim Janat

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara

