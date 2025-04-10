RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Delhi Capitals in the 24th match of IPL 2025 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The 24th match of IPL 2025 is set to take place between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 10. So far this season, RCB has managed to secure three wins, but unfortunately, they lost their only match played at home. Currently, they sit in third place on the points table with three victories and one loss.

On the other hand, DC is riding high at the top of the points table, boasting three straight wins, and they’ll be eager to take down the in-form RCB in this exciting matchup.

Live Streaming details

When will RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match take place?

The RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match will take place on Thursday, April 10. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match take place?

The RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match will take place at Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Which channels will broadcast RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match?

The RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match be available?



The RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The M.Chinnaswamy Stadium is known for high-scoring matches, with teams often scoring over 200 runs. Fast bowlers can be effective early on, but the team chasing has historically had more success, winning 51 matches compared to the team batting first's 41 wins. The average score batting first is around 168 runs.

Weather report

The weather for the evening is expected to be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. The wind speed will be around 12-13 km/h, with temperatures ranging from 21 to 33 degrees Celsius. Humidity is forecasted to be around 49-64 percent.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Swapnil Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

Delhi Capitals Squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

