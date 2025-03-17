Ahead of the new season of Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is all set to kickstart their campaign with the Unbox 2025 event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is all set to hold their annual Unbox event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, March 17 2025. The event will be a star-studded affair and feature several power-packed performances from musicians including Aishwarya Rangarajan, Hanumankind, and DJ Chetan, among others. Not only this, fans present in the stadium will also witness the unveiling of RCB's new jersey for IPL 2025. Several former players including Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers are expected to be induced in RCB's Hall of Fame.

Watch the promo:

When and where to watch RCB Unbox 2025?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru Unbox event will take place on Monday, March 17 at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The RCB Unox 2025 event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm IST. Since the event will not be telecast on any TV channel, fans can either watch it live from inside the stadium or on RCB's official website and app by paying a nominal fee of Rs 99.

Meanwhile, some interesting segments from the event will be made available on RCB's YouTube channel.

Performances from DJ Timmy Trumpet, Sanjith Hegde, Aishwarya Rangarajan, Hanumankind, All Ok, DJ Chetan, MJ Rakesh, Savaari Band, Best Kept Secret are set to entertain the fans of RCB. The players of RCB like Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya and Phil Salt among others will be seen participating in a few fun activities like a six-hitting challenge.