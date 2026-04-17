Royal Challengers Bengaluru's green jersey returns: RCB set to wear special kit vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026

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Players of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to don their iconic green jersey during their upcoming fixture against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday.
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to wear their iconic green jerseys on Saturday, April 18, when they face Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. As part of their long-standing 'Green Initiative' launched in 2011 to reinforce their commitment to sustainability. These green jerseys are made from recycled materials, reflecting their commitment to inspire fans to be more responsible towards nature. In a post shared on the official handles of RCB, the Bengaluru-based franchise wrote, ''It's that time of the year again - Let's go green. More than a tradition. A purpose we wear with pride. Tomorrow, our boys take the field donning the Green Jersey against Delhi, to raise awareness by pledging to protect the environment.''
— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 17, 2026
More than a tradition. A purpose we wear with pride.
Tomorrow, our boys take the field donning the Green Jersey against Delhi, to raise awareness by pledging to protect the… pic.twitter.com/UzvgUdXllf
RCB wear green jerseys to promote environmental awareness under their 'Go Green' initiative, which encourages its fans to adopt sustainable habits. The green kit showcases RCB's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint as the franchise supports renewable energy and sustainability campaigns through this annual one-match gesture. The green jersey is traditionally worn by RCB at their home venues, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, to highlight Bengaluru's identity as a city pushing for greener and cleaner living.
Meanwhile, RCB have played five matches in IPL 2026 so far, and the defending champions have clinched four of them. The only match they lost in the tournament so far was against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).