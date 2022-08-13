Ross Taylor makes shocking revelation, says IPL owner 'slapped me across the face 3-4 times'

Ross Taylor makes shocking revelation against RR owner

Things that take place in the dressing room of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are mostly not known to fans. After Yuzvendra Chahal had spoken about how he hung him from the 15th floor of a building when playing for Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2013, now former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor has spoken about him getting slapped on the face.

READ | Netizens trend Yuzvendra Chahal, ask him to REVEAL name of cricketer who 'hung' him from 15th floor balcony

The Kiwi batter, in his autobiography titled "Black & White", made the shocking revelation. Taylor recalled how one of the owners of Rajasthan Royals (RR) during his stint with the franchise had slapped him across the face after he had gotten out for a duck.

According to Ross, the incident had taken place when RR was in a steep chase against Punjab Kings (PBKS), who was then called Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). While he did write that the slaps were not hard, but also said that he was not sure "it was entirely play-acting".

"Rajasthan played Kings XI Punjab in Mohali. The chase was 195, I was lbw for a duck and we didn't get close," Taylor was quoted in his autobiography by stuff.co.nz.

"Afterwards, the team, support staff and management were in the bar on the top floor of the hotel. Liz Hurley was there with Warnie," he wrote.

"One of the Royals owners said to me, 'Ross, we didn't pay you a million dollars to get a duck' and slapped me across the face three or four times," Taylor revealed.

"He was laughing and they weren't hard slaps but I'm not sure that it was entirely play-acting. Under the circumstances, I wasn't going to make an issue of it, but I couldn't imagine it happening in many professional sporting environments," the iconic batter wrote.

Talking about Taylor's IPL stint, he also played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from 2008 to 2010 and then was with RR in 2011.

He later went on to represent Delhi Capitals (DC), then known as the Delhi Daredevils (DD), as well as the now-defunct Pune Warriors India (PWI).