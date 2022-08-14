Ross Taylor calls IPL 'unsentimental', says 'I would have had a longer career if...'

Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor has made some huge revelations in his new book Ross Taylor: Black & White, which was written by Paul Thomas. Taylor recently alleged that he was 'slapped' by one of the Rajasthan Royals owners 3-4 times after he was dismissed for a duck back in IPL 2011.

However, that's not it, the legendary batsman has gone on to call IPL 'unsentimental' while going to claim that he could have prolonged his IPL career, had he stayed put at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

In his illustrious career, Taylor played in the IPL for seven years, representing four franchises. He would go on to score more than 1000 runs in the cash-rich league, after beginning his IPL journey with RCB. The 38-year-old played for the Bengaluru-based franchise for three years, before Rajasthan Royals roped him up in 2011.

Although looking back now and reflecting on his career, Taylor felt that he could've played in the IPL a little longer had he stayed with RCB.

"While it was amazing to go for a million dollars, in the long run I would’ve been better off if RCB had got me for US$950,000. If they had, it would have been my fourth year with them. While the IPL is pretty unsentimental, there is loyalty towards long-serving players and I probably would have had a longer IPL career as a one-franchise player," wrote Taylor in his book.

The New Zealand great smashed 512 runs for RCB in 22 innings, including two half-centuries. There was, however, a silver lining for his move away from RCB, as Taylor himself admitted that he got to play with some of the legends of the sport.

"On the other hand, if I’d stayed at RCB, I wouldn’t have played with greats such as Virender Sehwag, Shane Warne, Mahela Jayawardene and Yuvraj Singh," he wrote further.

After representing Rajasthan in IPL 2011, he subsequently joined Delhi Daredevils in 2012, after which he also turned up for Pune Warriors India, before returning to Delhi again in 2014. That, however, proved to be Ross Taylor's final season in the IPL, as he remained unsold during the IPL 2015 auction.

Taylor announced his retirement earlier this year, after playing against the Netherlands in April.