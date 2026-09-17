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'Rooms in 10-15 minutes': Indian women’s cricket team shuts down Asian Games accommodation chaos

India’s women’s cricket team has reportedly played down concerns over accommodation arrangements at the Asian Games, with rooms provided within 10-15 minutes. The quick resolution has eased speculation surrounding the team’s stay and preparations for the competition.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 17, 2026, 08:28 PM IST

'Rooms in 10-15 minutes': Indian women’s cricket team shuts down Asian Games accommodation chaos
Indian women’s cricket team (Courtesy: X)
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India's women's cricket team enjoyed a markedly different experience compared to athletes across numerous other sports during their arrival in Japan for the 2026 Asian Games when it came to settling into their lodgings. Team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and head coach Amol Mazumdar both emphasized that their squad encountered no difficulties during the accommodation check-in process, which they praised for its remarkable efficiency.

Meanwhile, competitors from multiple nations, including numerous Indian athletes from various sports disciplines, have found themselves in challenging situations awaiting their accommodations. Many have endured lengthy waits without access to meals or beverages, and some have even been compelled to rest on floors within waiting lounges.

Yet during a media briefing on Thursday (September 17), both Harmanpreet and Amol stressed that their team experienced none of these complications, describing the entire procedure as smooth and comparable to check-ins at any other destination they regularly visit.

“I think the accommodation is nice over here. I mean, we are pretty okay. I don’t think there are any complaints from our end. Just the check-in and everything was absolutely spotless and we were pretty happy about it.In fact, we came in two contingents. The first one was taken care of by the officials right here in the hotel. But as far as Indian women’s cricket team is concerned, I think the accommodation, we don’t have any complaints about it," said Amol.

“I think even we didn’t face any problems. I think we got everything in 10-15 minutes, like how usually we get the room and everything. I think we didn’t face anything.Even I don’t know what’s going on in the other part of, you know, the media and everything. But people here, they’re very nice. They were very welcoming. Whatever we needed, they provided. And I think we didn’t actually face any problems, and we are pretty happy with all the facilities so far," Harmanpreet added.

The reigning Asian Champions will commence their championship defense on Friday (September 18) with a quarter-final matchup against Japan. The Indian Women's team captured the gold medal in 2023 by defeating Sri Lanka in the championship match.

Also read| 'Come to India or don't play': Hockey India flatly rejects Pakistan's Asian Champions Trophy neutral venue demand

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