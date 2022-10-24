Search icon
'Rona band kijiye': Virender Sehwag shares hilarious meme reacting to India's win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli won the Player of the match for his 82 in 53 balls at the MCG.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 03:39 PM IST

Image Credit: Twitter

India defeated Pakistan by four wickets to kick off their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super-12 stage with a bang. This victory will undoubtedly raise the spirit of the whole Indian team for the remainder of the tournament.

The Indian team got off to a great start as they won the toss and chose to bowl first. Arshdeep Singh produced a spectacular spell of speed bowling, dismissing both Pakistani openers. After the dismissals of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, the Pakistan side crumbled, but Shan Masood and Iftekhar Ahmed anchored the innings.

India achieved their target of 160 runs, but their top order failed once again. India lost four wickets for 31 runs when Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf produced a superb opening session, but King Kohli was in his element at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

It appeared like India would lose the match, but Virat Kohli reversed the course of the game in the final eight balls. Mohammad Nawaz's last over was full of twists and turns, but India won in the end. Kohli was named Man of the Match after scoring 82 runs in 53 balls.

Reacting to India's performance, Sehwag took to social media and shared a hilarious meme targetting India’s neighbours after their heartbreaking loss. The meme comprised of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's saying 'Aap log rona band kijiye (Please stop crying)'. The post was captioned, "Request to neighbours."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag)

He also posted an uproarious video where a Pakistani fan throws his laptop at the TV screen after seeing Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hit the winning run on the last ball of the match. The video was captioned, “Relax Padosi, it’s only a game. Hamaare yahan Deepawali hai toh pataakhe phod rahe hain aur aap bevajah TV phod rahe hain .Nahin yaar, TV ka kya kasoor.”

With 16 needed of the last over  Pakistan threw away the game from a winning position in front of over 90,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

READ| Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to register the most fifty-plus scores at ICC events

