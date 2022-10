Source: BCCI (Twitter)

BCCI on Monday announced the squad for India's tour of New Zealand, with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli rested for the T20I leg. Hardik Pandya will lead India, while Rishabh Pant will be his deputy.

Squad for NZ T20Is:

Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

