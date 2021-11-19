'Yeh toh 'coin' Morgan ka bhai nikla': Fans go berserk after Rohit Sharma wins second consecutive toss

The change of captaincy has brought a change of luck for Team India in T20s, where it has proven to be vital as far as the result of the game is concerned as Rohit Sharma has won his second straight toss in the ongoing three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

The fans hoped that this luck of the coin falling in the favour could have happened a little earlier, with the ex-Indian T20 captain, Virat Kohli, who lost three tosses in a row in the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 and the team won just one of those games.

Many fans couldn't believe that India won two tosses in a row, some suggested if it could have happened a little earlier, not Australian but Indian players would have been celebrating with 'the shoey'. Here are some of the reactions:

Rohit Sharma toh coin Morgan ka Bhai nikla ...back to back toss win — SP (@Ssearching_god) November 19, 2021

Rohit Sharma winning toss again.!That's the luck India should need in the knock-out matches where toss will be the factor.!Great to see Harshal Patel making his debut & he absolutely deserved it.!#INDvNZ #RohitSharma — Dibyajyoti Das (@Dibyajyoti_Das2) November 19, 2021

Toss twenty World Cup me captain Rohit rahna chahiye tha to Aaj Australia ke jagah humare player jute me beer pite — Abhishek Kumar Singh (@Abhishek597391) November 19, 2021

Rohit Sharma Won Tha Toss

Lee Kohli:#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/6T3M1SsPrP — Gol Gappa (@Sahi_Keh_Ra_Hun) November 19, 2021

Indian fans after knowing that #RohitSharma won the toss again! Lucky Rohit#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/KqQmHB4spb — Avani (@AVANIGU79945809) November 19, 2021

Virat Kohli when he sees Rohit Sharma winning toss for India : pic.twitter.com/3FYIBSZlX1 — Abhi (@iamnoobita) November 19, 2021

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tim Siefert (wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Trent Boult