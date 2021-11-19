Search icon
bannerbanner
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Yeh toh 'coin' Morgan ka bhai nikla': Fans go berserk after Rohit Sharma wins second consecutive toss

India's new T20 captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in the second T20I in Ranchi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 19, 2021, 07:50 PM IST

'Yeh toh 'coin' Morgan ka bhai nikla': Fans go berserk after Rohit Sharma wins second consecutive toss

The change of captaincy has brought a change of luck for Team India in T20s, where it has proven to be vital as far as the result of the game is concerned as Rohit Sharma has won his second straight toss in the ongoing three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

The fans hoped that this luck of the coin falling in the favour could have happened a little earlier, with the ex-Indian T20 captain, Virat Kohli, who lost three tosses in a row in the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 and the team won just one of those games.

Many fans couldn't believe that India won two tosses in a row, some suggested if it could have happened a little earlier, not Australian but Indian players would have been celebrating with 'the shoey'. Here are some of the  reactions:

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tim Siefert (wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Trent Boult

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.