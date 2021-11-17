IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma wins toss and opts to bowl first, Venkatesh Iyer makes India debut

The first T20I clash between India and New Zealand saw Rohit Sharma win the toss and opt to bowl first at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. This is the first T20 international at this venue.

Venkatesh Iyer, who made a name for himself in just half a season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, saw him get his maiden cap, from coach Rahul Dravid.

As for the BlackCaps, Neesham, Kane Williamson, Ish Sodhi and Milne miss out; Mark Chapman, Todd Astle and Lockie Ferguson are in.

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee