IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma wins toss and opts to bat, KL Rahul misses due to injury, no Hooda and Chahal

The third and final clash saw Team India win the toss and opt to bat first against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The side in fact has gone on to make four changes, while stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran makes one change.

KL Rahul misses out due to injury, Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal also miss out. The side has brought in Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Shikhar Dhawan.

As for the Windies, their regular skipper Kieron Pollard is still not part of the squad and they have one change - Akeal Hosein is out and Hayden Walsh is in.

Teams:

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.