IND vs SL: New all-format skipper Rohit Sharma wins toss and opts to bat, THESE batters replace Rahane, Pujara

India's new-format skipper, Rohit Sharma, who stood for his first red-ball game, was seen winning the toss and opting to bat first against Sri Lanka at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Talking about the team combination, the Indian side is playing three seamers and two spinners. With no Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara in the squad, Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer take their spot.

Virat Kohli will also be playing his 100th Test game, which is surely a special milestone. Not just that, it is also the Sri Lankan side 300th Test game.

Squads:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara