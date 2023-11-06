Headlines

Rohit Sharma wins 'fielder of the match' medal after India’s easy win vs South Africa

Rohit Sharma outshone fellow contenders such as Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja to clinch the best fielder award.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 03:41 PM IST

India's dynamic captain, Rohit Sharma, secured the prestigious Best Fielder Award for his exceptional "tactical awareness" during the intense contest against South Africa, according to a video shared on BCCI.tv, as announced by the team's fielding coach, T. Dilip.

In a stiff competition, Rohit Sharma outshone fellow contenders such as Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja to clinch the award. Dilip, effusive with praise, began the post-match team talk by acknowledging, "The beauty of our team lies not only in our ability to fly across the field but in our unwavering commitment to fielding."

He continued by reminiscing about an essential quote that resonated with him: "The strength of our entire team is each member, and I believe that each member's strength is our team." The dressing room responded with enthusiastic applause. Dilip singled out Suryakumar Yadav, the team's recent addition, commending his agility and outstanding efforts on the field. He also acknowledged KL Rahul's consistency as the "GPS navigator" who skillfully guided the team.

Turning his attention to Ravindra Jadeja, Dilip lauded him as the "world's best fielder," highlighting his remarkable ability to seize every opportunity and leave no chance for the opposition.

The spotlight then shifted to Rohit Sharma, whom Dilip affectionately referred to as "the professor" due to his tactical genius in positioning fielders correctly. Dilip recalled how the team had collectively developed philosophies, with a key emphasis on selfless commitment and putting their bodies on the line, and Rohit set a sterling example as the captain.

Dilip emphasized the importance of teamwork, stating, "It's not about one or two spectacular catches; it's about the spark you bring to the team, and today, we celebrate not just on the field but also outside in the city of Joy." Dilip led the team onto the field, where they were joined by a unique addition, the "Buggy" camera. During this exciting moment, Ravindra Jadeja humorously predicted that Rohit would win. The "Buggy" camera stopped at Rohit Sharma, and the Indian captain was engulfed by his jubilant teammates. Shreyas Iyer, the previous match's medal winner, handed over the award to his skipper.

Rohit Sharma graciously acknowledged the significance of the award and praised T. Dilip's continuous emphasis on the medal's deeper meaning. He expressed, "This medal is not just about taking catches or executing run-outs. It symbolizes something more."

Dilip concluded the video with a powerful message, underscoring the importance of the award: "The idea behind this award is to ensure that each of the 15 team members deserves it. It's not just about catching a ball; it's about the impact you make when the team needs it the most. And in this match, RO has exemplified it with his tactical awareness and unwavering commitment, making him truly deserving of this honour."

