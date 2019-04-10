Rohit Sharma will look to bouncing back to roaring form

Virat Kohli's failure as captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (with six successive defeats in as many games) has formed a debate on social media among Indian cricket fans. They want Rohit Sharma to lead the Indian team instead of Kohli at the forthcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in England.

The opinions in virtual world will hardly have an impact on the decision of the selectors and Kohli will continue with his job as the leader of Men in Blue with Sharma being his deputy. While Kohli may not have emerged as a successful captain in IPL, there has been no question about his own form.

On the other side, Sharma has risen as a strong leader displaying some smart moves for his franchise — Mumbai Indians. However, there has been a sudden dip in his batting form, which could be concerning for not just Mumbai Indians but for Team India as well.

Having openly conveyed his intent to opening the innings for MI this whole IPL season as a part of the preparations for World Cup, Sharma must not be happy with the kind of form he has shown in the first five games.

With Mumbai hosting the R Ashwin-led Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, the Borivili lad will look to returning amongst runs in a big way. And, what better way than to score against a side comprising an attack of Mohammed Shami, Sam Curran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman apart from the wily offie Ashwin.

Sharma has so far scored just 118 runs in five games at a modest average of 23.60 with 48 being his highest against Kohli's men. Mind you, he has been in solid touch and looks good every time he steps out to bat. It's just that he has struggled to convert those starts in to daddy scores, which he has been known for. Blame it on the slow wickets, Sharma has succumbed to the opposition in different situations.

Going by the numbers, the stylish batsman has not managed to impress with the bat in the last two seasons, averaging below 25. But, he will be keen on getting back to his old IPL form where he would dominate the attack at will.

Sharma coming back to his big-scoring abilities will not only help Mumbai Indians but also boost his confidence heading into the World Cup.

HITMAN IN IPL 2019 SO FAR

11 vs SRH, April 6

vs SRH, April 6 13 vs CSK, April 3

vs CSK, April 3 32 vs KXIP, March 30

vs KXIP, March 30 47 vs RCB, March 28

vs RCB, March 28 14 vs DC, March 24

N-ZONE

4,611 No of runs Rohit Sharma has scored in IPL in 178 games with an average of 31.57. He stands 3rd in highest run-getters in IPL list