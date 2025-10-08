'Rohit Sharma was disrespected, Virat Kohli felt unwanted': Ex-India star blasts Gautam Gambhir and Co in explosive rant

He alleged that Gambhir created an environment that forced senior players like Rohit, Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin into premature retirement from Tests and T20Is. He also criticised the decision to remove Rohit Sharma as ODI captain.

Indian cricket is currently navigating a volatile transitional period. Shubman Gill has garnered attention for his impressive captaincy in England, where he led India to a 2-2 draw in the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar trophy. Consequently, the BCCI's decision-makers have earmarked him as the future leader of Indian cricket. As a result, he has been appointed vice-captain of India's T20I team for the Asia Cup, poised to succeed Suryakumar Yadav when the opportunity arises, and shortly thereafter, he was elevated to captain of the ODI team, taking over from Rohit Sharma.

The choice to replace Rohit with Gill as the captain for ODIs has sparked considerable debate in recent days, with many speculating that this could signal the twilight of India's two-time ICC-winning captain's career. At 38, Rohit is now facing the same challenges as any other player, making it crucial for him to continue performing if he aspires to participate in the 2027 World Cup in South Africa. The ICC's 50-over tournament is still more than two years away, by which time Rohit will be 40. The journey ahead is challenging, but certainly not insurmountable.

Amidst all this discussion, former India batter Manoj Tiwary has made some shocking assertions, claiming that the same 'disrespect' from the BCCI led Virat Kohli to retire from Test cricket.

"Why would Virat have left Test cricket? He had already started preparing mentally for the upcoming England series. But the environment, the situation around him in Indian cricket, made him feel unwanted. When a player, no matter how big he is, starts feeling that he's not needed or respected, a player with self-respect and dignity will never continue," Tiwary told CricTracker.

As Kohli faces the consequences from the BCCI, Tiwary expresses concern that Rohit might experience similar treatment if the board fails to show him adequate respect. Tiwary has previously voiced his worries regarding the board's handling of Rohit, particularly when they removed him from the ODI captaincy despite his recent success, having led India to victory in the Champions Trophy, marking his second ICC title as captain within just nine months.

"That's exactly why Virat quietly stepped away from Test cricket, not out of frustration, but out of self-respect. And if things continue the same way, I honestly think there’s a possibility that Rohit might also take that step in the future, not because he wants to, but because no great player should be made to stay where he feels disrespected."

Kohli and Rohit are set to return to international cricket in a highly anticipated comeback as India embarks on a tour of Australia for a limited-overs series, which includes three ODIs and five T20Is.

