Rohit Sharma warns Jasprit Bumrah of Finn Allen threat ahead of T20 World Cup Final

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma gave a special message to Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the big game in Ahmedabad tonight.

Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma gave a special message to Team India's premium pacer Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 Final against New Zealand. For those unversed, India's journey in the tournament has been full of ups and downs, especially in the bowling department, which has been comparatively poorer than the batting. Coming back to the final match against the Kiwis, Indian bowlers will be facing star batters like Finn Allen at the big stage, who can anyday haunt the bowlers.

Rohit Sharma is also in complete awe of Allen, who scored a 33-ball century against the unbeaten South Africa in the crucial semi-final match. ''Finn Allen has a reputation for going and playing like that. He has fantastic skill sets, and he used them to his best advantage. I thought the way he played, again, was very clear in his mind; he took his chances,'' Rohit said.

'And yeah, sometimes, you know, in this format you've got to be brave, and Finn Allen was really, really brave to take those chances. It really paid off for him,'' he added.

Meanwhile, Team India and New Zealand are all set for the big show at the world's biggest cricket stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As per the latest development, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the Toss and decided to bowl first against the defending champions.