Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli: Who finished as India's top ODI run-scorer in 2025?

India’s ODI run-scoring charts in 2025 saw senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma lead the charge. A look at the numbers reveals who finished the year as India’s highest run-getter in the 50-over format.

What a year for Indian cricket. The 2025 ODI season turned into a showdown between two legends—Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. It all came down to the final ball, and when the dust settled, Kohli edged past Rohit by just one run to become India’s top ODI run-scorer. Seriously, one run.

Both guys were machines this year. Kohli racked up 651 runs from 13 innings, while Rohit ended with 650 from 14. They kept swapping the number one spot all season—across continents, in big matches, always pushing each other. It was wild to watch.

Globally, England’s Joe Root finished with the most ODI runs, but here’s the thing: India was the only team with two batters in the world’s top 10. That says a lot about their grip on 50-over cricket.

Here is the ranking of India’s top ODI run-scorers for 2025:

1. Virat Kohli Matches: 13 | Innings: 13 | Runs: 651 | Highest Score: 135 | Average: 65.10 | 100s: 3 | 50s: 4

2. Rohit Sharma Matches: 14 | Innings: 14 | Runs: 650 | Highest Score: 121* | Average: 50.00 | 100s: 2 | 50s: 4

3. Shreyas Iyer Matches: 11 | Innings: 10 | Runs: 496 | Highest Score: 79 | Average: 49.60 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 5

4. Shubman Gill Matches: 11 | Innings: 11 | Runs: 490 | Highest Score: 112 | Average: 49.00 | 100s: 2 | 50s: 2

5. KL Rahul Matches: 14 | Innings: 11 | Runs: 367 | Highest Score: 66* | Average: 52.42 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 2

6. Axar Patel Matches: 11 | Innings: 10 | Runs: 290 | Highest Score: 52 | Average: 36.25 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 1

7. Yashasvi Jaiswal Matches: 4 | Innings: 4 | Runs: 171 | Highest Score: 116* | Average: 57.00 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 0

8. Hardik Pandya Matches: 8 | Innings: 7 | Runs: 135 | Highest Score: 45 | Average: 22.50 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 0

9. Ruturaj Gaikwad Matches: 3 | Innings: 2 | Runs: 113 | Highest Score: 105 | Average: 56.50 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 0

10. Ravindra Jadeja Matches: 10 | Innings: 7 | Runs: 106 | Highest Score: 32 | Average: 53.00 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 0

Kohli’s late-season form was something else. In the December series against South Africa, he basically went superhuman—scoring 302 runs in just three matches, averaging 151. He smashed three centuries and four fifties this year, striking at over 96. Then, to top it off, he broke Michael Bevan’s world record for the highest career List A average (for players with 5,000+ runs). Kohli finished at 57.87—Bevan’s mark was 57.86. Talk about splitting hairs.

Rohit didn’t ease off either. He played with his usual swagger and led the team with intent. Two centuries, four fifties, and a season-defining run in the ICC Champions Trophy, where he captained India to an unbeaten title and walked away as Player of the Match in the final against New Zealand. Earlier in the year, he even reached the No. 1 spot in the ICC ODI rankings after a dominant series in Australia.

It wasn’t just about the old guard, though. Shreyas Iyer locked down the middle order with 496 runs, and Shubman Gill, in his first full year as ODI captain when Rohit was rested, chipped in with 490. The next generation is stepping up.

Now, as 2025 wraps up, everyone’s wondering how long the Kohli-Rohit era can last. Yet, with both still at the top of their game and leading the world’s ODI charts, it doesn’t feel like they’re going anywhere. The 2026 season and the buildup to the 2027 World Cup just got a whole lot more interesting.

