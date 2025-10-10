Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2026: CSK reacts to claims of letting go Sam Curran, Rahul Tripathi and Devon Conway ahead of auction

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to retire after ODIs vs Australia? Report makes BIG claim

Women journalists barred from Taliban Minister Muttaqi's presser in Delhi

Who is Bipin Joshi, the only Hindu in Hamas' custody amid war with Israel?

Maria Machado dedicates Nobel Peace Prize to Donald Trump, says, 'For his decisive support...'

Big trouble for Mohsin Naqvi! India pushes ICC to take action against Pakistan minister, seeks his ouster from board of directors

Shocking racism video goes viral: Indian woman in Ireland asked to 'Go back to India'

Who is GP Mehra? Rs 33 lakh cash, gold worth crores, luxury cars, recovered from retired PWD engineer

What Nobel Peace Prize 2025 winner Maria Corina Machado get? Her whopping cash prize would be worth Rs...

Ranbir Kapoor admits he is a 'product of nepotism', says he knew he would not succeed in film industry if...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IPL 2026: CSK reacts to claims of letting go Sam Curran, Rahul Tripathi and Devon Conway ahead of auction

IPL 2026: CSK reacts to claims of letting go Sam Curran, Rahul Tripathi and Devo

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to retire after ODIs vs Australia? Report makes BIG claim

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to retire after ODIs vs Australia? Report makes BIG

Women journalists barred from Taliban Minister Muttaqi's presser in Delhi

Women journalists barred from Taliban Minister Muttaqi's presser in Delhi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to retire after ODIs vs Australia? Report makes BIG claim

Despite the inclusion of both veteran players in India's squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, a notable change has occurred with Shubman Gill taking over the captaincy from Rohit. This decision has sparked mixed reactions among fans and analysts.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 09:02 PM IST

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to retire after ODIs vs Australia? Report makes BIG claim
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India's ODI series in Australia is set to kick off on October 19. This marks India's first ODI cricket action since the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand on March 9. For Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, this series represents an international return, as they have stepped away from the other two formats. However, there are rumors suggesting that this could also serve as their international farewell.

While both players have secured spots in the squad, Rohit will not be leading the team, having been succeeded by Shubman Gill. Notably, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami have been omitted from the lineup. Is time running out for Rohit and Kohli?

Nevertheless, a report from PTI indicates that the BCCI has devised a new strategy for 'Hitman' and 'King'. Both players are anticipated to participate in domestic cricket. The Vijay Hazare Trophy is scheduled between India's ODI series against South Africa and New Zealand, providing these two veterans an opportunity to hone their skills at the domestic level. This approach aligns perfectly with chief selector Ajit Agarkar's statement that every centrally contracted player who is fit and available is expected to engage in domestic cricket.

"Between the last ODI against South Africa on December 6 at Visakhapatnam and the first ODI against New Zealand at Vadodara on January 11, there is a gap of five weeks. The Vijay Hazare Trophy starts on December 24. There will be six rounds of games for Mumbai (December 24, 26, 29, 31, Jan. 3, 6, 8). Rohit will be expected to at least play three rounds before linking up with the squad. Ditto for Virat," an unnamed BCCI source was quoted as saying.

In a recent press conference prior to India's second Test against the West Indies, ODI and Test captain Gill confirmed that both Rohit and Kohli are integral to India's strategy for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

“Yes, definitely. The experience that both of them have and the matches that they have won for India, there are very few players who have won so many matches for India. And the players who have such skills and qualities, and the players who have such skills and qualities with this experience are very few. There are very few players in the world who have so much skill, quality and experience. So, in that sense, yes,” Gill said.

As both players approach the end of their careers, Rohit, aged 38, began his international journey in 2007, while Kohli, who will turn 37 in November, has been a part of the cricketing scene since 2008. Notably, Kohli was a member of the Indian squad that clinched the 2011 ODI World Cup, whereas Rohit has yet to be part of a World Cup-winning team or roster.

Also read| Mohammad Shami breaks silence on fitness rumours after Ajit Agarkar’s 'not played enough cricket' remark

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Google Gemini Nano Banana AI can now generate romantic couple photos with THESE prompts
Google Gemini Nano Banana AI can now generate romantic couple photos with THESE
Watch: Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal recreate hilarious Bollywood scene, fans can’t stop laughing
Watch: Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal recreate hilarious Bollywood scene
Bihar elections 2025: Who are key players in high-stake battle? Can Prashant Kishor emerge as game-changer?
Bihar elections 2025: Who are key players in high-stake battle?
EPFO Pension Calculator: Check how much pension will you get after serving 10 years in job
EPFO Pension Calculator: How much pension will you get after serving 10 years
Tata Group rift: Temporary truce reached amid Noel Tata’s power tussle? Here's what we know
Tata Group rift: Temporary truce reached amid Noel Tata’s power tussle?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE