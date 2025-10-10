Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to retire after ODIs vs Australia? Report makes BIG claim

Despite the inclusion of both veteran players in India's squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, a notable change has occurred with Shubman Gill taking over the captaincy from Rohit. This decision has sparked mixed reactions among fans and analysts.

India's ODI series in Australia is set to kick off on October 19. This marks India's first ODI cricket action since the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand on March 9. For Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, this series represents an international return, as they have stepped away from the other two formats. However, there are rumors suggesting that this could also serve as their international farewell.

While both players have secured spots in the squad, Rohit will not be leading the team, having been succeeded by Shubman Gill. Notably, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami have been omitted from the lineup. Is time running out for Rohit and Kohli?

Nevertheless, a report from PTI indicates that the BCCI has devised a new strategy for 'Hitman' and 'King'. Both players are anticipated to participate in domestic cricket. The Vijay Hazare Trophy is scheduled between India's ODI series against South Africa and New Zealand, providing these two veterans an opportunity to hone their skills at the domestic level. This approach aligns perfectly with chief selector Ajit Agarkar's statement that every centrally contracted player who is fit and available is expected to engage in domestic cricket.

"Between the last ODI against South Africa on December 6 at Visakhapatnam and the first ODI against New Zealand at Vadodara on January 11, there is a gap of five weeks. The Vijay Hazare Trophy starts on December 24. There will be six rounds of games for Mumbai (December 24, 26, 29, 31, Jan. 3, 6, 8). Rohit will be expected to at least play three rounds before linking up with the squad. Ditto for Virat," an unnamed BCCI source was quoted as saying.

In a recent press conference prior to India's second Test against the West Indies, ODI and Test captain Gill confirmed that both Rohit and Kohli are integral to India's strategy for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

“Yes, definitely. The experience that both of them have and the matches that they have won for India, there are very few players who have won so many matches for India. And the players who have such skills and qualities, and the players who have such skills and qualities with this experience are very few. There are very few players in the world who have so much skill, quality and experience. So, in that sense, yes,” Gill said.

As both players approach the end of their careers, Rohit, aged 38, began his international journey in 2007, while Kohli, who will turn 37 in November, has been a part of the cricketing scene since 2008. Notably, Kohli was a member of the Indian squad that clinched the 2011 ODI World Cup, whereas Rohit has yet to be part of a World Cup-winning team or roster.

Also read| Mohammad Shami breaks silence on fitness rumours after Ajit Agarkar’s 'not played enough cricket' remark