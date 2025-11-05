Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's next India outing delayed; selectors unlikely to pick duo for upcoming series: Report

BCCI selectors are reportedly set to rest both senior stars for India’s upcoming series as focus shifts toward youth and future tournaments. Check details on their next possible appearance and BCCI’s selection plan.

Fans will have to wait a bit longer to witness Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in action, as it has come to light that the selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, will not include both veteran players in the squad for the upcoming 50-over series for the Men in Blue. With the two former captains exclusively playing ODI cricket after retiring from other formats, there has been speculation about them participating in the India-A team to gain some match practice. Currently, South Africa is on a shadow tour of India, which features three 50-over matches.

However, a report from Cricbuzz indicates that Rohit and Virat are unlikely to be selected, as the selectors have specific plans for these matches. It is important to note that the star batters did not participate in the three one-day games that India A played against Australia A last month.

The information released states that the squad for the three matches will be announced alongside the senior team's Test squad for the two Test matches against South Africa.

The three one-day matches are scheduled for November 13, 16, and 19 in Rajkot. Meanwhile, a team led by Rishabh Pant is currently competing against South Africa-A in two four-day matches at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

When will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli play next?

Rohit and Virat are set to return to the field on November 30 when India faces South Africa in the first ODI of a three-match series in Ranchi. The second and third matches of the series will take place in Raipur and Vishakhapatnam, respectively.

Following that, the duo will participate in a three-match ODI series against New Zealand from January 11 to 18, which will mark their final international commitment until the 2026 Indian Premier League.

There have been suggestions that they might play in the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy, which is set to commence on December 24. Indian captain Shubman Gill also hinted at this possibility after the Australia series.

