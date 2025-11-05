FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After Sunita Ahuja's shocking remarks against Govinda's family...., actor issues public apology; here's what happened

When Amitabh Bachchan proudly called himself 'half-sardar'; here's revisiting his Sikh roots on Gurpurab 2025

SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Tier I exam city details out at ssc.gov.in, get direct LINK, steps to check here

Viral video: US man wins hearts after joining BBMP workers to clean Bengaluru streets, WATCH

'Haan hum Bihari hain ji’: Manoj Tiwari croons Bihari pride anthem before Bihar Election 2025

Dev Deepawali 2025: 25+ divine wishes, messages, quotes to share with loved ones

Viral Video shows YouTuber recreating Tom Cruise's death-defying stunt from Mission Impossible, shows viewers how to..., WATCH

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's next India outing delayed; selectors unlikely to pick duo for upcoming series: Report

What’s on Virat Kohli’s no-regret cheat plate? Paneer khurchan, cassata ice cream and more

Groww IPO draws 57% subscription so far; check GMP, allotment, listing date here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After Sunita Ahuja's shocking remarks against Govinda's family...., actor issues public apology; here's what happened

After Sunita's shocking remarks against Govinda's priest, actor issues apology

When Amitabh Bachchan proudly called himself 'half-sardar'; here's revisiting his Sikh roots on Gurpurab 2025

Gurpurab 2025: When Amitabh Bachchan proudly called himself 'half-sardar'

SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Tier I exam city details out at ssc.gov.in, get direct LINK, steps to check here

SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Tier I exam city details out at ssc.gov.in, get direct LINK,

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion

Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's next India outing delayed; selectors unlikely to pick duo for upcoming series: Report

BCCI selectors are reportedly set to rest both senior stars for India’s upcoming series as focus shifts toward youth and future tournaments. Check details on their next possible appearance and BCCI’s selection plan.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 04:16 PM IST

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's next India outing delayed; selectors unlikely to pick duo for upcoming series: Report
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Fans will have to wait a bit longer to witness Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in action, as it has come to light that the selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, will not include both veteran players in the squad for the upcoming 50-over series for the Men in Blue. With the two former captains exclusively playing ODI cricket after retiring from other formats, there has been speculation about them participating in the India-A team to gain some match practice. Currently, South Africa is on a shadow tour of India, which features three 50-over matches.

However, a report from Cricbuzz indicates that Rohit and Virat are unlikely to be selected, as the selectors have specific plans for these matches. It is important to note that the star batters did not participate in the three one-day games that India A played against Australia A last month.

The information released states that the squad for the three matches will be announced alongside the senior team's Test squad for the two Test matches against South Africa.

The three one-day matches are scheduled for November 13, 16, and 19 in Rajkot. Meanwhile, a team led by Rishabh Pant is currently competing against South Africa-A in two four-day matches at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

When will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli play next?

Rohit and Virat are set to return to the field on November 30 when India faces South Africa in the first ODI of a three-match series in Ranchi. The second and third matches of the series will take place in Raipur and Vishakhapatnam, respectively.

Following that, the duo will participate in a three-match ODI series against New Zealand from January 11 to 18, which will mark their final international commitment until the 2026 Indian Premier League.

There have been suggestions that they might play in the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy, which is set to commence on December 24. Indian captain Shubman Gill also hinted at this possibility after the Australia series.

Also read| IND vs AUS 4th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match in Queensland live on TV, online?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After Sunita Ahuja's shocking remarks against Govinda's family...., actor issues public apology; here's what happened
After Sunita's shocking remarks against Govinda's priest, actor issues apology
SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Tier I exam city details out at ssc.gov.in, get direct LINK, steps to check here
SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Tier I exam city details out at ssc.gov.in, get direct LINK,
When Amitabh Bachchan proudly called himself 'half-sardar'; here's revisiting his Sikh roots on Gurpurab 2025
Gurpurab 2025: When Amitabh Bachchan proudly called himself 'half-sardar'
Viral video: US man wins hearts after joining BBMP workers to clean Bengaluru streets, WATCH
Viral video: US man wins hearts after joining BBMP workers to clean Bengaluru st
'Haan hum Bihari hain ji’: Manoj Tiwari croons Bihari pride anthem before Bihar Election 2025
'Haan hum Bihari hain ji’: Manoj Tiwari croons Bihari pride anthem before polls
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE