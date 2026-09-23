Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return: India vs West Indies ODIs live streaming, timings, venues and more

Indian legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to return to action in the upcoming 3-match ODI series against West Indies at home. Know more about the series here.

After the England tour, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to return to the cricketing field for a 3-match ODI series against West Indies at home. The series is scheduled to commence on September 27, with Shubman Gill leading Team India and KL Rahul as his deputy.

On the other hand, the Shreyas Iyer-led T20I side will be competing in the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, starting September 28. Coming back to the 50-over format, let us take a look at some of the important details about the upcoming 3-match series vs Windies.

IND vs WI ODI series: Live streaming

All three matches of the India vs West Indies ODI series can be watched on Star Sports Network channels on television. For online viewers, the matches can be streamed on the JioHotstar app with an active subscription.

Matches can also be accessed through aggregators like Airtel Xstream Play.

IND vs WI ODI: Squads

India - Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (WK/VC), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Naman Dhir.

West Indies - Shai Hope (C/WK), Amir Jangoo (WK), Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford and Jayden Seales.

IND vs WI ODI series: Match timings and venue

1st ODI (Sept 27): IND vs WI, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram (2 PM)

2nd ODI (Sept 30): IND vs WI, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati (2 PM)

3rd ODI (Oct 3): IND vs WI, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium, New Chandigarh (2 PM)